Sevilla’s Navas: Don’t underestimate us, United

Sevilla winger Jesus Navas says it would be reckless for Manchester United to underestimate them ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

The Spanish side recently booked their place in the Copa del Rey final and sit fifth in La Liga standings ahead of the match at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

“For us, it’s all about getting through to the next round,” Navas, formerly of Manchester City, Navas told The Mirror.

“But I know it would be nice for some of the friends I’ve got back in Manchester if we did manage to pull it off and knock United out.

“If people underestimate us, they should look at what we’re doing at the moment, our performances, the fact we’ve got to a final already and we’re still in all of the competitions. We’re a great side and we can achieve things.

“United were always our great rivals when I was at City, and we played some really important games against them. But now this is a really important game for Sevilla, for the club, for our fans, and it would be great for us to make it to the quarter-finals.

“We know we’ll have to be at our maximum level and concentrated throughout both games, because at any moment, a top team like United can finish the tie.

“United have also got some really important games coming up, starting with us, but hopefully we’re going to be able to stand in their way.”