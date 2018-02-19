Preview: Bayern vs Besiktas

FC Bayern Munchen will be looking to continue their fine form when they host Besiktas at the Allianz Arena in Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg clash.

UEFA Champions League

20 February 2018

Last 16 first leg

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan

Assistants: O. Jovre, S. Gheorghe

Fourth Official: R. Ghinguleac

Additional assistants: I. Kovacs, S. Coltescu

Head-to-head summary:

*These teams have never met

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to net a late winner in Bayern’s 2-1 Saturday win over VfL Wolfsburg, scoring for the third successive game. The Pole has already scored 20 in the Bundesliga this season and would pose a serious threat to any backline.

It will be interesting to see how he fares against former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe, who was part of three Champions League-winning sides at Los Blancos before moving to Besiktas last year.

Team form and quotes:

Bayern are on a remarkable 13-match winning run in all competitions, but manager Jupp Heynckes is taking nothing for granted against an opponent for whom he has great respect.

“We [have] followed their progress because they were in RB Leipzig’s group. It’s a difficult draw. We’ll see what happens,” said Heynckes, who won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

“There’ll definitely be an exceptional atmosphere over there, but there will be here in Munich as well.

“We’re looking forward to it. Obviously it’s a disadvantage to play at home first, but we’re good enough and accept it.”

Turkish champions Besiktas are struggling to defend their Super Lig title and currently sit fourth in the standings. They slumped to a 1-1 draw with Konyaspor on Friday and face an uphill battle to halt Bayern’s momentum.

However, they will take heart from the fact that they finished above Porto, Leipzig, and last-season’s semi-finalists Monaco to top Group G.

Team news:

Manuel Neuer is set to miss out for Bayern with a foot injury. Sven Ulreich is thus set to start in the Bayern goal.

Besiktas have to contend with a lengthy absentee list. Veli Kavlak, Atinc Nukan, Gokhan Tore and Dusko Tosic all miss out through injury.

Veteran Brazilian striker Vagner Love, who only joined Besiktas this year, is set to lead their line against the German giants.