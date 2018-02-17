Emery defends Neymar’s game in Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery said Neymar had a 'great game' in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been criticised in the wake of the defeat, but Emery says he still has the propensity to tip the tie in the second leg at Parc des Princes next month.

"He played a great game in my opinion," Emery said. "He did a lot of great things in order to change the dynamic of the game.

"If he can improve ahead of this great game, the small details that I'm sure he can improve on here at home, he'll show everyone how good he is."

PSG face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, and currently hold a nine-point lead at the top of the standings with a game in hand.