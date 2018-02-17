Conte faces Barcelona selection dilemma

Antonio Conte admits he has a selection dilemma on his hands for Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Barcelona after routing Hull City in the FA Cup.

The Premier League champions impressed in their 4-0 fifth round win over the Championship strugglers, with Olivier Giroud netting his first Chelsea goal and Willian grabbing a brilliant brace.

Conte had rested the likes of Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, with half an eye on next week’s Champions League last 16 encounter against Barcelona.

Very happy for the victory and for my first game with the blues !

C’mon #Chelsea 💙

Thanks God 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GWkbb2zb5k — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) February 16, 2018

But after such an emphatic victory, Conte admits he now has plenty to ponder for the visit of the La Liga leaders.

“For sure it was a positive night for us because we had the opportunity to rest important players, key players for us,” Conte told BT Sport.

“But at the same time I saw players in good form. To have a lot of doubts before the Barcelona game is important, because I have different options. Now we have three days to decide on them.”

Great win to go into the next round!! Amazing goalkeeper and incredible player!!! JUGADORAZO Y PORTERAZO!!! pic.twitter.com/cw7F0Mir5v — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 16, 2018

Willian, in particular, made his case for a place in the starting XI against Barca after capping an all-round impressive display with two goals.

“For sure, his performance was impressive,” added Conte.

“I hope to see always this type of performance because, when Willy plays in this way, it is a great joy for me, the team, the club and our fans.”