Rabiot: We must blame ourselves

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot was blistering in his assessment of Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Rabiot opened the scoring for PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu, but goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo put Los Blancos in the driving seat of the round-of-16 tie.

“I am disappointed,” he told BeIN after the match. “We started by producing the match that we needed to.

“We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way.”

PSG threw away a four-goal lead against Barcelona at the same stage of the competition last season, and are increasingly desperate to mark their mark on the continental stage.

The Parisians lead the Ligue 1 standings by 12 points with a 59 goal difference, but the France international is frustrated by their inability to compete with Europe’s other top teams.

“It’s all well and good putting eight goals past Dijon, but it’s in matches like this that you have to stand up and be counted,” Rabiot added. “It is very frustrating we let the match slip out of out hands in the end.”