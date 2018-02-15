Emery and Al-Khelaifi: Referee favoured Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery cut a frustrated figure after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday, due to what he saw as biased officiating.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 33rd minute of their last-16 first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, but on the stroke of half-time a seemingly soft penalty decision went against PSG for Giovani Di Celso’s handball, which gave Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to make it 1-1 from the spot.

Ronaldo completed his brace in the 83rd minute, after an apparent foul from the 33-year-old in the build-up to the goal, which also followed a handball from Sergio Ramos in the box that wasn’t spotted. Marcelo capped off the win for the hosts with a third goal in the 86th minute.

“His tendency was to whistle more in favour of Real Madrid,” Emery said after the game.

“We saw that in the cards, the fouls and the penalty. You can give it. It wasn’t [a penalty] for me. The handball for Ramos I did not see but they say it was a handball and a penalty. It’s not the same criteria.

“The team played a good match with a bad result. It’s a 3-1 but that does not reflect what was seen on the pitch. With different refereeing, it would have been a different result.

“It’s not one player or the ref. We all play a part. There were decisions that clearly damaged us. They scored when we were at our best.”

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi also felt the referees favoured Real Madrid, and did not mince his words.

“The result was not fair. I think we played better in the second half, we had our chances to score, but we made mistakes,” he said.

“[Kylian] Mbappe was called offside when he wasn’t. The referee’s mistakes have cost us a lot. The referee helped Madrid.

“We have to think about the next 90 minutes. We’ll play at home, in our stadium, with our fans, and I think we can qualify. We’ll do everything to recover and reach the quarter-finals. It’ll be very hard for Madrid.”