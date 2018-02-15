Zidane warns of complacency

A pleased Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cautioned against complacency after his side earned a 3-1 first-leg win over PSG in their Champions League Round of 16 tie in Spain on Wednesday.

Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo handed the defending champions the advantage after PSG had taken the lead through Adrien Rabiot.

With the return leg at the Parc des Princes on March 6 to come, Zidane warned that the Parisians will come back strong.

“This isn’t over,” said Zidane. “There are 90 minutes-plus left.

“We are happy because we played a great match with personality and with our fans, who have always been behind the team.

“We have to be happy today but in three weeks we will play another match. We know that we are going to suffer.”

Zidane made a surprise tactical switch with Isco starting instead of Gareth Bale, which he said had paid off.

“It was tough but we made a great match from start to finish,” he added.

“I am happy. This was a victory for everyone.

“We played four in the middle against three of [PSG’s]. Isco had a great game. He helped us in possession. That was the plan.”

“We have to be happy with what we did, against a very good opponent that can put us in trouble. We earned a good win today. We know that the return game will be very tough.

“We saw them win 3-0 last year. When you play away from home, anything can happen.

“But today we have to be happy. I am proud of everyone. The fans were key today. At 0-1, they always were. It was important.”

Zidane read the game superbly with his changes. He sensed an anxious, indecisive PSG and capitalised on it. Not done it enough this season in terms of pro-active changes, but got it right on biggest stage tonight. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) February 14, 2018

The win will have helped to ease the pressure on Zidane, but the Frenchman said that he doesn’t pay any attention to the speculation.

“I will continue working, for games like tonight,” he added. “Maybe we can feel a bit of euphoria – we have to be happy with the work we have achieved.

“The return leg is coming, we will have to play well in a huge match, with great intensity.

“But we’ll see. Many things will happen before that game.”