Champions League

Remarkable Ronaldo sets even more records

Cristiano Ronaldo set yet more landmarks on Wednesday with two goals as Real Madrid hit back from an early PSG strike to beat the French side 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Portuguese hitman grabbed two goals to put Madrid in front after Adrien Rabiot had given PSG the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu before Marcelo sealed the win with a late strike.

The first goal was Ronaldo’s 100th Champions League for the Spanish giants, making him the first player to hit three figures for a single club.

The goals also mean the 32-year old has now netted at least 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons in Europe’s biggest competition.

And Ronaldo being Ronaldo, he even managed to make his penalty special. The ball magically levitating before he struck it into the net.

