Remarkable Ronaldo sets even more records

Cristiano Ronaldo set yet more landmarks on Wednesday with two goals as Real Madrid hit back from an early PSG strike to beat the French side 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Portuguese hitman grabbed two goals to put Madrid in front after Adrien Rabiot had given PSG the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu before Marcelo sealed the win with a late strike.

The first goal was Ronaldo’s 100th Champions League for the Spanish giants, making him the first player to hit three figures for a single club.

100 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in #UCL history to score 100 goals for the same club. Love. pic.twitter.com/LgpeBVYSTV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2018

The goals also mean the 32-year old has now netted at least 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons in Europe’s biggest competition.

This is now the 7th consecutive season that @Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10+ goals in the UEFA Champions League. 🤯 #UCL pic.twitter.com/wA47ajzlxU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2018

And Ronaldo being Ronaldo, he even managed to make his penalty special. The ball magically levitating before he struck it into the net.

Ronaldo used black magic to make the ball levitate so he could volley the penalty. Biggest winner in the history of the sport pic.twitter.com/ATLzhP8rTl — tag (@mxdric) February 14, 2018

Cue the plaudits

Ronaldo gets more remarkable with every year. Hat-tricks vs Bayern and Atletico in the knockout rounds last year, two past Juve in the final and two past PSG. One of the most driven players in history. #RMAPSG — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record for Real Madrid: 95 appearances

101 goals

25 assists

7 hat-tricks

3 titles Nothing short of magnificent. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IgsRyIV59b — InfoCristiano (@InfoCristiano) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo (116) has now scored more #CL goals than 118 of the 137 teams that have ever appeared in the main competition. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/Lq6h3HVNF3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo's heat map pic.twitter.com/yaxTcRYzju — Gabriel Bobby Garcia (@Gabriels_Bakery) February 14, 2018

Can anyone match him?