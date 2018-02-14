Marquinhos: Speculation won’t distract Neymar

Marquinhos has backed his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar to impress against Real Madrid on Wednesday, despite being linked with the Spanish side.

Neymar is reportedly a target for Los Merengues, even though the former Barcelona superstar only joined the Parisians at the start of the season.

PSG will travel to Madrid to take on Zinedine Zidane’s men in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, and Marquinhos doesn’t think the speculation regarding Neymar’s future will negatively impact his compatriot’s performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Neymar is a player who controls his emotions and the pressure well, and demonstrates it on the pitch,” he told a press conference, according to Goal.

“He’s a player with personality. He does his talking on the pitch. He’s doing great stuff in Paris.”

Neymar has been in superb form in the French capital this season, scoring 28 goals in only 27 appearances across all competitions.