Firmino: Liverpool will make life hard for Porto

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino believes the Reds will make their Champions League last-16 opponents, Porto, suffer on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will travel to Portugal to take on Porto in the first leg, and Firmino is confident the Merseyside outfit have the ability to put their hosts to the sword.

“I’m going to do what I can to help [Salah] score goals and to help all the team. I also want to help myself to make a good season,” he said, according to Sky Sports.

“I don’t know if Porto is going to be afraid but we are going to make their life difficult and make them suffer.”

Liverpool has also had to deal with the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January, but Firmino has been impressed by how the players have embraced the added responsibility.

“Coutinho is a great player and of course when he left that put a greater responsibility on everyone else to perform without him,” the Brazilian added.

“It is our job to deal with greater responsibility and I think we have done that so far.”