Preview: FC Porto v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to FC Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009.

UEFA Champions League

14 February 2018

Last-16, first leg

Kick-off: 21H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadio Do Dragao

Referee: D. Orsato

Assistants: R. Di Fiore, F. Meli

Fourth official: A. Giallatini

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

FC Porto 4 0 2 2

Liverpool 4 2 2 0

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 4-1 FC Porto 28/11/2007 (UEFA Champions League)

Liverpool goalscorers: F. Torres (19′, 78′), S. Gerrard (84′ pen), P. Crouch (88′)

FC Porto goalscorers: L. Lopez (33′)

Players to watch:

The Dragons will be hoping that Vincent Aboubakar is passed fit to face the Reds, as the striker’s five goals in the group stages brought them this far. The Cameroon international is their top scorer this season with 26 goals across all competitions and would be sorely missed against the five-time Champions League winners.

Aboubakar has been ably assisted by Moussa Marega, who has found the back of the net 16 times in the Portuguese top flight, although he has yet to get off the mark in Europe this term.

Mohamed Salah cannot stop scoring. The Egyptian star has netted in each of his last four games to take his tally for the campaign to 28 goals in all competitions, while also providing eight assists.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Dragons are flying high in the Primeira Liga, where they remain unbeaten after 21 games this season to open up a two-point gap over Benfica at the top of the table.

Their only defeats have come to Besiktas and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages, while Sporting CP knocked them out of the Taca da Liga on penalties last month.

Sergio Conceicao’s side come into the European encounter on the back of a three-match winning streak, with their most recent result a 4-0 thrashing of Chaves on Sunday in the league.

Conceicao will be aiming to take advantage of the Reds’ defensive frailties as he plots a course into the last-eight.

“We know we are up against a great team but I see week in week out that Porto are also at a top level,” the 43-year-old said in his pre-match press conference.

“Two historical teams, both confident that they can get through. Liverpool have the second-best attack in the Premier League, they are also good in terms of consistency.

“But of course they have weaknesses, like all teams, and we will try to exploit them. We have a strategy, and we will try to stay true to our identity.”

💫 Final preparations for the big game 💫 pic.twitter.com/TFZOGWKHsk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2018

Jurgen Klopp’s men have responded well to suffering back-to-back defeats against Swansea and West Brom late last month, after beating Huddersfield (3-0) and Southampton (2-0) while drawing 2-2 with Tottenham.

The Merseyside giants are back in Europe’s premier club competition after a two-year absence, and Klopp is hoping to take a positive result into the second leg at Anfield.

“This is what we dreamed about last summer and now we’re here. It’s a really good thing. It’s the last 16. That means there are 16 really strong teams remaining in the tournament,” the German told the assembled media on Tuesday.

“We need to get a result here. As you can imagine we believe in Anfield. It’s a place where the atmosphere can really effect the outcome of a game.

“But in order to be in a position to get to that situation we need to get a result here. We know that will mean very hard work.”

Team news:

The hosts must do without the suspended Felipe at Estadio Do Dragao, while Vincent Aboubakar is rated doubtful with a muscular problem that saw him miss training on the eve of the clash.

Marcano, Danilo and Andre Andre remain unavailable to Conceicao through injury.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is also banned for the first leg, but Ragnar Klavan has recovered from a thigh issue to put himself in the frame.

However, Joe Gomez could miss out with a knee injury, although he will be assessed closer to kick-off.