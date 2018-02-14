Guardiola warns it’s not over yet

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was extremely happy following his side’s big win at Basel in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match on Tuesday, but warned his players that “it’s not over yet”.

The Blues were in irresistible form as they smashed the Swiss champions 4-0, with goals from Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and a brace from Ilkay Gundogan doing the damage.

And although he was undoubtedly pleased with another dominant performance, the Spaniard refused to get carried away as City are still in with a shout of winning four competitions.

“Four-zero away – it’s amazing result, but the Champions League is 180 minutes in total,” he said.

“We are almost there in the quarter-finals. I’m not saying it’s done but we’ve had an amazing result. We defended the long balls quite well, but we were clinical today.

“My experience in the UCL last 16 is it is only over after the second game.

“Of course, we will be focused against Basel at the Etihad, but with Arsenal and Chelsea to play it’s important to be focused there, too.

“If we are able to go to the quarterfinals, that’s better than last season.

“It’s not easy to keep the level we have been playing at, but we did it. Overall, I’m delighted. Now we prepare for the next game against Wigan on Monday.

“We are still in February. In the Premier League we are in an amazing position, 16 points in front.

“But nothing is won yet. Like we said in the beginning, game by game. We try to arrive focused and win the games.”

Guardiola also lauded several of his players returning from injury, while reserving special praise for Gundogan.

“Vincent came back; Delph came back… a lot of players are back from injury. Gabriel is coming back soon. Apart from Mendy, we will have all the squad soon.

“Gundo is an extraordinary player. Last season we missed him a lot when he was injured. Not just his goals, his personality to play, he was fantastic. I am so happy for him.”