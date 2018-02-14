Pochettino thrilled with Spurs’ response

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was over the moon following his team’s comeback against Juventus in their last-16 first leg Champions League match on Tuesday in Turin.

Gonzalo Higuain’s brace in the first 10 minutes had spelled disaster for the Premier League side, but they hit back through Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen to grab a valuable draw.

Kane’s goal was the first Juve had conceded at home since November 5 last year and the draw was the first time they had not tasted victory in 11 games.

It was also the first time Juve had given up a two-goal lead at home since their new stadium opened in 2011.

9 – Harry Kane has scored more goals in his first nine Champions League appearances (9) than any player in the history of the competition, ahead of Ronaldinho, Simone Inzaghi, Didier Drogba & Diego Costa (8). Greatest. #JUVTOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/b7RCpdRrwn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

“I feel so proud,” said Pochettino. “We showed great character against a team that played two finals in three years, with amazing experience on the pitch. We are a young team in this competition. To show that performance is to be proud and to congratulate the players because they were fantastic.

“I can only praise the team. The effort was amazing, fantastic. Big congratulations to the players. The performance and the effort was amazing. Two nil down, always you need more energy.

“We have experience, but not like Juventus in this competition. We start, not in a good way. But we showed we are mature enough to compete in the Champions League. We showed great character.

“The good thing, this is our fourth season and we are always improving in different aspects. This aspect was the last, but it was necessary to try to be competitive and fight for big things.”

Pochettino admitted he was worried after Spurs’ terrible start, but praised his side for fighting back so bravely.

“My feeling was so bad. You never hope that happens, to concede a goal,” he said.

“Maybe it was offside, but I don’t want to complain. We start a little bit sloppy. We need to be more solid. But for 83 minutes we dominated Juventus and that is a thing to praise. Not many teams come here and dominate Juventus.”

Tottenham will head into the return match at Wembley on March 7 as slight favourites, and Pochettino added: “I am happy because the tie is open. The second leg will be fantastic, the atmosphere will be great and our fans hope to go to the quarter-finals and it is there, only 90 minutes.”

Fans were also impressed by Spurs’ fightback.

Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur and the Spurs go merching on, what a performance, my heart beats with pride, what a team what a Club COYSSSSSSS — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) February 13, 2018

All over in Turin. That will go down as one of the best results of any English club in the Champions League in recent seasons. Kane super finish but thought Eriksen was out of this world. 2-2. Tottenham surely favourites. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 13, 2018

One of Tottenham’s finest European nights. And it was a draw.#ToDareIsToDo — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) February 13, 2018

What a game in Turin this evening. Love watching Tottenham especially Dembele & Eriksen playing like that.. Only one winner now surely! — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 13, 2018

