Four-goal City run riot in Basel

Manchester City put one strong foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Basel in their last-16 first-leg clash at St. Jakob-Park on Tuesday.

Basel 0 Manchester City 4 Gundogan header gives City the lead

Silva fires home their second

Aguero strike sees visitors cruising

Gundogan on target again in second half

Match Summary

Pep Guardiola’s side were in control from the early stages in Switzerland, where Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock after 14 minutes before Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero extended their lead within nine minutes.

Gundogan wrapped up the scoring early in the second half, although Tomas Vaclik kept the scoreline down with a few fine saves.

Full Report

The visitors were knocking on the door after just two minutes when Gundogan got on the end of Silva’s deft cross, but he couldn’t beat Vaclik with a header.

However, they survived a scare four minutes later as Dimitri Oberlin latched onto a long ball upfield and got there ahead of the advancing Ederson, only to fire wide of the target.

City made the RotBlau pay on 14 minutes as Gundogan timed his run to perfection to steer a corner home inside the near post.

The hosts almost hit back swiftly but Ederson was alert to the danger this time to prevent Valentin Stocker from getting on the end of a long ball forward.

The Premier League leaders doubled their advantage on 18 minutes with a fine goal from Silva, who brought a deflected cross under control on his best before smashing home over Vaclik from inside the box on the right.

They were firmly in the driving seat midway through the first half when Aguero made it 3-0 as he beat Vaclik at his right post with a disguised shot from just outside the area.

Vaclik was called into action again on 33 minutes as he raced off his line to deny Raheem Sterling inside the box, while Kevin De Bruyne could only find the roof of the net with a strike from 18 yards out in the 37th minute.

The Czech keeper wasn’t troubled again until the 47th minute when he saved De Bruyne’s rasping strike from Gundogan’s lay-off, while at the other end Ederson pulled off a superb one-handed save to turn Mohamed Elyounoussi’s effort around the right post two minutes later.

But there was nothing Vaclik could do to prevent Gundogan from grabbing his brace on 53 minutes as the German midfielder collected the ball from Aguero and curled a beauty into the top-right corner of the net from 20 yards out.

Opportunities continued to come at both ends, with Oberlin beating the offside trap to flash a shot across the face of goal from a narrow angle on 56 minutes, before substitute David Silva lifted Kyle walker’s cut-back over the crossbar 10 minutes later.

Oberlin should have pulled one back soon after from Stocker’s excellent cross, but he headed wide at the near post with the goal gaping, while Elyounoussi forced Ederson to palm away his venomous strike on 68 minutes and Oberlin tested the Brazilian with a dipping free-kick from 30 yards out a minute later.

Vaclik was called on to make a sprawling save to keep out Gundogan from Aguero’s cut-back on 74 minutes, but four away goals sees the Citizens sitting pretty ahead of the second leg.