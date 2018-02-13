Ronaldo eyes season-defining encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo says Real Madrid's Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday night could "define the whole season".

The 33-year-old was speaking after receiving the Goal 50 Award for the best player in the world during the 2016/17 season.

It is the fifth time the Portuguese has bagged this award, and Ronaldo revealed his delight, ahead of turning to more serious matters.

He told the club's official website: "It’s a pleasure to receive this award once again, I want to thank everyone who voted for me and above all my colleagues and the technical staff at Real Madrid, without whom it wouldn’t have been possible to win it.

On the clash with PSG, he explained: "This tie between Real Madrid and PSG is one that could define the whole season.

"We’re going to come up against a great team with excellent players, whom we respect a lot. But we’ve already shown that we have a very strong, united and experienced group in this competition".

He added: "I always look to be at my best level and sometimes things don’t go as we’d like, but experience has taught me that we must continue working hard to achieve our goals".



Second place in the Goal 50 Award went to Gianluigi Buffon with Luka Modric in third.

In all there were nine Real players who received votes, namely Sergio Ramos (5th), Toni Kroos (10th), Marcelo (11th), Isco (13th), Casemiro (26th), Daniel Carvajal (33rd) and Marco Asensio (38th).