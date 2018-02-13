Wijnaldum: Liverpool must play for second leg

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool must set themselves up for the second leg ahead of facing Porto in their Champions League last-16 first leg clash on Wednesday.

The Reds go away to the Estadio Do Dragao to face the 2016/17 Primeira Liga runners-up ahead of a home tie at Anfield on Tuesday March 6 2018.

Ahead of this week's clash, the Dutch midfielder explained the importance of securing a result against the unbeaten Portuguese league leaders.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wijnaldum said: "The game will not be decided in one leg, it’s over two legs.

"In the first leg you must make sure you have a good result for the second leg. That’s what we have to do because you know you can’t win it in one leg. You can see with other games and other clubs that strange things can happen.

“Last season, PSG against Barcelona – everybody already thought that Barcelona was out [after the first leg] but they still changed it. So I think the most important thing is to have a good result for the next game.”

He added: "On one side, you can think ‘OK, first it’s the away game and I think that’ll be more difficult and we can finish it at Anfield’, but on the other side you can also say ‘OK, if we start at Anfield we can have a good start and then we can finish it in Portugal'.

“We will try to score but that’s what we try in every game. I don’t think we’re going to change much, we’re just going to do what we’ve done all season.

“Now we’re going to focus on Porto, analyse them and we can see what are their strengths and their weaknesses."