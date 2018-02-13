Di Maria: Madrid at their best in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria believes Real Madrid will up their game for Wednesday’s Champions League clash between the two sides.

Los Blancos have been out of form this season, sitting 17 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, out of the Copa del Rey, and having finished second in their group behind Tottenham.

"The Champions League anthem transforms Real Madrid," Di Maria told his club’s official media.

"They are a great team regardless of the circumstances, but they always perform at their best in this competition – it’s totally different from league competition.

"It is very hard to control matches against Madrid as they do not set out to control possession and space, so we must focus on playing our natural game.

"We need to replicate the performances we have generated to date this season and especially to stay focused in defence, as we know what talent and ability they have."

Madrid host the first leg of the tie at Santiago Bernabeu before the second leg in Paris next month.