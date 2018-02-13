Kompany: City are real Champions League contenders

Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany believes the Premier League leaders have the ability and confidence this season to challenge for the UEFA Champions League crown.

The Citizens are preparing to take on Basel in Switzerland in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, having enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions heading into the clash.

City have been eliminated at the last-16 stage of the competition three times over the last four seasons, but did reach the semi-finals in 2015/16 when eventual winners Real Madrid knocked them out.

Pep Guardiola's charges are strong favourites to ease past Basel, and Kompany is already envisioning a potential Champions League winners medal.

"We've been caught out on occasions when we shouldn't have been but I think things have changed now," said Kompany, according to Sky Sports.

"If there is a year, a time, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home in the competition then it's now.

"I'm not going to say it's a matter of time because some clubs never win it but, if every year we can go in with this kind of confidence, then if not this year, or next year, eventually we'll get there. I'm sure of it."