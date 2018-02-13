Allegri picks Higuain over Kane

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he would choose Gonzalo Higuain over Tottenham's Harry Kane, speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Spurs head to Turin for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie with Kane leading the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals from 26 appearances.

"Given the choice between Higuain and Kane, I would still pick Pipita as my number nine, even if Kane is a top-class striker," Allegri said.

While Higuain has 15 goals from 23 Serie A appearances and two from six in the Champions League, Juve will face Spurs without his strike partner Paulo Dybala, who misses out with a hamstring injury.

"Of course someone will replace him because we have to play 11, but it'll be someone with different characteristics," Allegri said of Dybala.

"We'll try of course to play a match according to the players and specific skills and features they have. We know we have 180 minutes to play, we know the weaknesses Tottenham have and also their qualities."

Blaise Matuidi has also been ruled out of the match with a thigh injury, but Allegri believes the Frenchman can be easily replaced in midfield.

"[Claudio] Marchisio convinced me and [Rodrigo] Bentancur also very much convinced me. There's also [Stefano] Sturaro who can play in Matuidi's role, and he's probably the one most similar to Matuidi.

"If not we'll have to change formation or at least fill the roles with players with different characteristics. A lot depends on the players.

"Tomorrow we'll have to play an excellent match from a tactical point of view, because otherwise if we just focus on the physical aspect we could suffer a lot."