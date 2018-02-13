Preview: Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

Juventus will look to make it 12 wins in a row in all competitions when they take on a resilient Tottenham Hotspur in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at the Allianz Stadium in Torino.

UEFA Champions League

Date: 13 February 2018

Round of 16

Kick-off: 19:45pm

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Referee: Felix Brych

Assistants: Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp

Additional Assistant Referee 1: Bastian Dankert

Additional Assistant Referee 2: Marco Fritz

Fourth official: Markus Häcker

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Juventus 2 1 0 1

Tottenham 2 1 0 1

Previous encounter:

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Juventus 1 5/08/2017 club friendly

Spurs goalscorers: H. Kane (10′) C. Eriksen (52′)

Players to watch:

Juventus are in prolific form in Serie A after scoring 61 goals so far this season and it is Gonzalo Higuaín who continues to be a primary threat for I bianconeri. The Argentina star has fired in 18 goals in all competitions and will no doubt be a real danger to the Lilywhites. With Paulo Dybala out injured, the 30-year-old may have to carry the attack on home soil.

With 32 goals scored in 33 appearances including six in the Champions League, Harry Kane is hitting the sort of consistent world class numbers that the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani regularly total. His expertise up front will be sorely needed as Juventus boast a rock-solid defence which has conceded just once in their last seven games.

Team form and manager quotes:

For the home side, manager Massimiliano Allegri is wary of a visitors attack which includes Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

His charges are in good form coming into the contest with 14 wins and a draw in 15 matches while occupying second in Italy’s top flight.

He said: “We know their strengths and we know that we will have to suffer for some parts of the game because Tottenham have four players with great quality in attack. We have achieved very good results in Europe. Only Real Madrid have done better in my opinion in recent years.”

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believes an aggressive mindset will be necessary if they are to achieve the right result. The Londoners currently occupy fifth in the Premier League and are still in the fight for a top four finish.

The Argentina told reporters: “We are going to be aggressive, we are going to be brave and we are going to try to win but always with massive respect to the opponent.”

Team news:

Juventus are without Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Andrea Barzagli and Blaise Matuidi for the encounter due to injury.

For the visitors, Toby Alderweireld is unavailable while fellow defenders Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters are also absent.