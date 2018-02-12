Marcelo: Neymar will play for Real Madrid

Marcelo believes Neymar is destined to play for Real Madrid, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos face PSG in a round-of-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu when they will come up against the former Barcelona player, who has scored 19 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

“I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day,” Marcelo told Esporte Interativo. “Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure.

“It would be great if he came to Real Madrid. In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club.”

One player who won’t be featuring in the match is Madrid defender Dani Carvajal, who highlighted the threat of Neymar, and believes the tie will be decided by the tightest of margins.

“To play against Neymar, there is no magic formula,” Carvajal said, via AS. “You just hope he doesn’t have his day. I hope he doesn’t have his day on Wednesday.”

“There is no favourite in a battle like that. The knockout stages are very even, they are decided on little details. We will try to not commit any errors and to get it right in the area.”