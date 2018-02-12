Pochettino praises Dybala ahead of Spurs-Juve clash

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke highly of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.

Spurs travel to Turin for the first leg of their round-of-16 clash against the Italian giants, with Dybala a doubt due to a hamstring problem that forced him to sit out Friday’s win over Fiorentina.

“I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does because I think it’s always nice to play against the best in the world,” Pochettino told Rai Sport.

“I put Dybala in that category because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems.”

Dybala has 14 goals from 19 Serie A appearances this season but has yet to score in the Champions League, and Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed after their win over the Viola that he is a doubt, as is defender Andrea Barzagli.

“We hope he’ll be available,” Allegri said on Dybala. “I cannot take risks, he’s an important player, we can not accelerate his recovery and then lose him all season.”