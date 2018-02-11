Emery: PSG have momentum for Real clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery believes his players are ready to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, after beating Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.

The Parisians ground out a narrow win over Toulouse away from home thanks to a 68th-minute winner from Brazilian superstar Neymar, which extends the club's winning streak to six games in all competitions.

The victory helps PSG build momentum ahead of their last-16 clash with Los Blancos on Wednesday. The French giants will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg, and Emery thinks his team is ready for the challenge.

"I think we played the kind of game we had to, but it's true it will be different on Wednesday," he was quoted as saying by Goal.

"It will be different when it comes to expectations, and the kind of game we will play. But I think that the team is ready.

"We built up our confidence further. It's important to keep our level up in Ligue 1 and before our Champions League game."