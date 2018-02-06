Heynckes: Real will beat PSG

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes has backed Real Madrid to get past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, despite the Spanish side’s poor form.

Los Merengues will host PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on February 14, with many backing the French side to upset the defending champions.

Zinedine Zidane’s charges have fallen out of contention in La Liga this season and sit 19 points behind leaders Barcelona, and most recently dropped points against 16th-placed Levante, but Heynckes is convinced Real will rise to the occasion next week.

“That Madrid is going through a low in the league at the moment is, in my opinion, quite normal, especially if you have won the Champions League twice and been Spanish champions too,” he told Goal.

“In addition, Real have given away three very good players in the summer with Alvaro Morata, Pepe and James Rodriguez, perhaps to save salaries.

“They have not bought big and thought that with the young players they can compensate for that. You need a really good mix between young and old, between experienced and hungry players.

“Nevertheless, you must not write off Real in the Champions League. They have much more experience than Paris Saint-Germain. Much more! I believe they will win the tie.

“They have a good team for playing in European competition. When we first won the Champions League again in 1998, we finished fourth in the league. I know from personal experience Madrid should never be underestimated.”