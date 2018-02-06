Thiago Silva would rather face Ronaldo than Messi

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has said that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is tougher to defend against than Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG are preparing for their Valentine’s Day clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 when the Brazilian centre-back will come up against the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo at 33 💪 Ballon d'Or

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 European Golden Shoe

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Best Player in Europe

🏆🏆🏆 Best FIFA Men's Player

🏆🏆 World Player of the Year

🏆 pic.twitter.com/aqVS0qEy1d — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 5, 2018

The Parisians came up against Barca at the same stage of the competition last season, winning the first leg 4-0 before being remarkably beaten 6-1 in the second leg to lose the tie on aggregate.

“It’s harder to defend against Leo Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo,” Silva told Le10Sport.

“Cristiano deserved to win everything he’s won in his career. This year is a bit harder for him but it’s not over yet. He could still win the next Ballon d’Or.

“The little difference between them is that Messi, with the ball, one on one, or even against two, is difficult to stop.”

The former AC Milan defender was also savvy enough to not talk about the pair without also mentioning his Brazil and PSG teammate Neymar.

“They are both players who do incredible things, like Neymar, for example,” he added.