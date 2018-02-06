Beckham still backing Real in CL

David Beckham believes Real Madrid should not be ruled out for a third straight Champions League title despite their La Liga woes.

Madrid have won three of the last four editions of the tournament, but after last season’s successes they are struggling this campaign, sitting fourth in La Liga and 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, with the first leg on Valentines Day (February 14) in the Spanish capital.

"It is going to be difficult with PSG on top form at the moment," Beckham said, via Marca.

"This is the moment for Los Blancos as they love this competition. Look at the players that they have like Cristiano [Ronaldo].

"It is in these moments that the top players come to the fore and the game is going to be incredible to watch."

Beckham had successful spells at both Madrid and PSG, but the Englishman was diplomatic when asked which side he would be supporting.

"It is very difficult to choose as I like both clubs and they have a lot of passion," he added.

"I had four great years at Madrid, I was not so long at PSG but obviously winning the league was great. I love the club, the people and the fans are incredible, and I say the same about Real Madrid."