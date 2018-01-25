Zidane: PSG match will decide my future

Real Madrid’s exit from the Copa del Rey to Leganes has put Zinedine Zidane under increasing pressure to make good in the Champions League.

Despite leading 1-0 on aggregate ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid were beaten 2-1 thanks to goals from Eraso and Gabriel and lost the tie on away goals despite Karim Benzema also finding the net.

Shocker! Zinedine Zidane fielded a stronger side but it didn’t matter as @realmadriden suffered a 2️⃣️-1️⃣️home defeat. What’s gone wrong this season?https://t.co/QuL1qhoaEK — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 25, 2018

“I am responsible for this, I’m the coach,” Zidane said. “So I must find solutions. I must take on the situation.

“I don’t regret leaving out players. Some players needed to rest. On paper this was a competitive team, then in the first half no, we did not compete.

“In the end, the result is logical, as the opponent played their game and we did not.I am responsible for this, it is a failure for me today.

“Winning 1-0 there and taking on the return game as we began it today, I am angry at that and do not understand it. But now we must see how we will turn this around.

“I am responsible for this. I pick the team – and in the end, I was wrong about many things. I am angry with myself, not with my players. My players tried, ran, maybe they played badly, they have part of the blame, but I am the most responsible.”

With Barcelona 19 points ahead of fourth-placed Madrid in La Liga, and Los Blancos now also out of the Copa, being dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain would most likely see Zidane fired.

Defender Sergio Ramos spoke in defence of Zidane after the loss to Leganes, but also highlighted the importance of succeeding in the one competition that can still make their season a success.

“I’m not a big fan of changes,” Ramos said. “We are the first ones to stand up for Zidane.

“To fall in the Copa del Rey is a failure. These are tough times, but we must be as united as possible and not throw the rest of the season away.

“You have to learn from bad moments. We are all responsible and we hope that this serves some use in the future. We still have the Champions League.”