Cavani has eye on the Champions League trophy

Edinson Cavani has reiterated his commitment to PSG by saying he is determined to help the Ligue 1 side win the Champions League.

Cavani has won three league titles with PSG, alongside a number of cup trophies, scoring a total of 155 goals in 224 games.

This season, the 30-year-old has 25 in 26 in all competitions, and with the acquisition of Neymar, there is huge expectancy for the club to claim Europe's elite prize this season.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Uruguay international said: "I enjoy being at this club; I like it a lot. And I want to stay for a long time. In football you don't know what can happen. But my will is to be fulfilled at PSG and stay. And win a lot of cups!

"In all competitions, there can be only one winner but PSG is one of the best teams in the world. It will be difficult for us to win the Champions League but we want to win it; first the French championship and then the Champions League.

"That is what we are working for. And when you win, it is not just about winning the cup but the reward you feel for everything you have done to get there, all those experiences. It makes it all even more important."

Despite the pair reportedly falling out with Neymar, Cavani says all is good with his attacking partner.

He explained: "We have a great relationship.

"We are very professional and our goal is teamwork and the club. Everyone was really happy when he [Neymar] signed because he's such a great player and so it was a good thing for the club, for the team. It was incredibly exciting for all of us.

"The problem is that many people are not given the correct information and there is a lot of misunderstanding."

PSG will face two-time defending champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The first leg will be played on 14 February, with the second leg on 6 March 2018.