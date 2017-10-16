Preview: Real Madrid v Tottenham

Real Madrid and Tottenham will be battling it out for control of Group H when they clash in a UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League

17 October 2017

Matchday 3

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: S. Marciniak

Assistants: P. Sokolnicki, T. Listkiewicz

Fourth official: R. Siejka

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 4 3 1 0

Tottenham 4 0 1 3

Previous encounter

Real Madrid 2-0 Tottenham 04/08/15 (Audi Cup)

Real Madrid goalscorers: J. Rodriguez (36′), G. Bale (79′)

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Madrid’s most important player, having already scored six goals and provided one assist in his first eight games this season, but Marco Asensio has also come to the fore with four goals and two assists.

Harry Kane has been in sensational form for Spurs thus far. The striker has already bagged 11 goals and one assist in only 10 games across all competitions. Christian Eriksen has created the most with four assists.

Team form and manager quotes

The two teams have identical records in Group H after two games, both beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 and APOEL 3-0 to claim six points with a positive goal difference of five.

Los Blancos come into the clash having won four consecutive games in all competitions. They beat Alaves, Dortmund, Espanyol and most recently Getafe.

When asked about facing Tottenham, Real manager Zinedine Zidane said was quoted as saying by UEFA: “We give all sides the maximum respect and face big tests. We have two games versus Spurs. The first ‘final’ tomorrow – a ‘final of the group’ – two sides on same points in the group.

“We want to play a good game – I think it will be a good game for everyone who likes football, they’ll see a good game. Hopefully we get the three points.”

Meanwhile, Spurs have been in rampant form of late. The north Londoners have won five in a row and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side come into the tie having edged out Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League, following a 4-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Pochettino spoke ahead of the game about the influence of Real’s superstar forward Ronaldo, but insisted that the Portugal international is only one of many world-class players at the Spanish giants.

“[Ronaldo] is a very important player, but they have lots of very good players,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror. “The squad they have is amazing and they have a very good manager.

“They’re a fantastic club, but you need contributions from the whole squad to win titles. Cristiano is like [Barcelona’s Lionel] Messi, they have a huge impact on their team. He’s one of the best players in the world, it’s clear.”

Team news

The hosts will be unable to call upon injured trio Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic, and former Spurs star Gareth Bale.

Dele Alli remains suspended for the travelers, while Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are out injured. Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, and Ben Davies are all doubts.