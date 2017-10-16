Vogts: Celtic have no chance against Bayern

Former Germany and Scotland coach Berti Vogts believes that FC Bayern München are guaranteed to beat Celtic in Wednesday’s Group B UEFA Champions League tie at Allianz Arena.

Vogts, 70, who won the European Championship in 1996 with Die Mannschaft, takes the view that Bavarians will be extra motivated as two victories against Scotland's league champions would ensure they qualify for the later stages of the competition.

He told the Scotsman, "Celtic have no chance in Munich. This is a must-win match for Bayern. If they don't win their matches against Celtic they won't reach the last 16. I'm afraid it's just too important to them."

In addition, the Buttgen-born mentor added that coach Jupp Heynckes presence would also make a difference. In his first match back in charge since Carlo Ancelotti's departure, Bayern thrashed SC Freiburg 5-0.

He concluded, "The new coach, Jupp Heynckes, has come in and I really think it is a bad time for Celtic to play Bayern. In fact, I can see Bayern winning both matches because they know if they win both matches they're through to the next round."