Leipzig look to build on Dortmund win against Porto

RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen believes the club can build on their good form in beating Borussia Dortmund, by testing Porto in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League tie.

Leipzig became the first side in 924 days of football to hand the Bundesliga leaders defeat at Signal Iduna Park when they won 3-2 against the Peter Bosz-coached outfit on Saturday.

As such, Poulsen, who netted the second goal in the Bundesliga contest, believes that positive momentum has seemingly being created after the triumph. Leipzig are now in third position in the table, one point behind Bayern Munich and three adrift of Dortmund.

The 23-year-old Denmark international told the league's official website that he was optimistic of a good performance against Porto in Group G, saying, "Why not? I certainly wouldn't mind keeping this run up."

He added that he hoped his team would continue to work as hard as possible in all competitions, although they had every right to take pleasure from defeating Dortmund.

The Copenhagen born native concluded, "We must keep working hard and picking up points. In any case winning in Dortmund is a big three points. After all, no team had done that for two years! It's a great achievement. It was our best performance so far this season."