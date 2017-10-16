Eriksen: Spurs don’t need to fear Real

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is confident the north London club have what it takes to compete with Champions League title holders Real Madrid.

Spurs are preparing to take on Los Merengues at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, and Eriksen is bullish about their chances of pulling off an upset.

“You need quality and belief. I think we have both so I don’t think we should be scared of anything,” Eriksen said, via the Evening Standard.

“I haven’t won there yet so I need to change something. Of course it’s a special stadium, a special place.

“Playing against Real will always be special for any footballer with the history they have and the players there so it will be a good test, to see how far we’ve really come.”

Eriksen faced Real back in 2012, when he was still at Ajax with Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, and lost 4-1 home and away.