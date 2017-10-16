Pochettino: Madrid much more than just Ronaldo

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the Real Madrid team ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Spurs will head to Spain’s capital for the most daunting encounter in their Group H calendar, ahead of which the Argentine was asked about Ronaldo’s importance to Los Blancos.

"He's a very important player, but they have lots of very good players," Pochettino said, via the Mirror.

"The squad they have is amazing and they have a very good manager. They're a fantastic club, but you need contributions from the whole squad to win titles."

"Cristiano is like Messi, they have a huge impact on their team. He's one of the best players in the world, it's clear. It's difficult to say anything new about these players – like Maradona – as they are just special."

Spurs themselves have recently had the experience of being reduced to their most influential player, and midfielder Christian Eriksen took offence to the suggestion that they’re all about Harry Kane.

"No one wants to be called a one-man team if it is meant seriously," Eriksen said. "I don't know if it was. It is a team performance and if you have respect you probably don't say it. It maybe was a joke but I don't know."