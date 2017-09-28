Hazard: Chelsea’s best performance yet

Chelsea star Eden Hazard believes the UEFA Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday was their best performance yet this season.

Antoine Griezmann put Los Colchoneros in front in their Group C clash, but the Blues responded on the hour mark when Alvaro Morata levelled matters, before Michy Batshuayi netted a last-gasp winner for the visitors.

Hazard was delighted with the win against the Spanish giants and rates the display highly, claiming that it shows the Premier League champions are a strong team.

Asked if the performance was their best of the campaign, the Belgium international told Chelsea TV: “Yes, in the Champions League also.

“Since I came here it’s the first time we’ve beaten a really good, really strong team in the Champions League. We did well, from the first (whistle) to the end of the game. That means we are a good team, we have good players.

“It was good. Not just at the end of the game, for the whole game we did well. We should’ve scored more goals than two. Sometimes it’s good to win at the last second. We came here to try to win this game and we did. We’re happy.”