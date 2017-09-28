Silva: Neymar and Mbappe take PSG to new level

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe take the team’s play to a new level, after their superb 3-0 Champions League win against FC Bayern München.

The German giants were played off the park at times by the Parisians in Wednesday’s clash at the Parc des Princes, with Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar bagging the goals in the Group B encounter.

As such, Brazil defender Silva hailed the quality of the performance given but reserved special praise for the club’s most recent additions, Neymar and Mbappe.

📽️ End your day on a high note by watching all the goals from PSG's 3-0 win over @FCBayernEN ! 👇https://t.co/nrcQH8a2Bb pic.twitter.com/dRRxL8Jx8n — PSG English (@PSG_English) September 28, 2017

He told the club’s official website, “It was a great win against a fantastic Bayern side and an excellent coach (Carlo Ancelotti) who used to work with us. We knew it was going to be a very tough match because we worked for a long time with the coach.

“We deserved the win. But it’s not finished yet. We have to take it one game at a time and see how it goes. The game? We prepared for this match like we would any Ligue 1 game: to control the game. We are very happy.

“It was important to play well. When you play well, you have a better chance of winning. Each year we are progressing. The new players, Mbappe and Neymar, have seen us take another step up. The other teams will respect us a little bit more now. But we have to keep working hard.”