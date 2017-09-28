Mourinho: We made it look easy

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes his team showed a positive attitude in the 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils killed off the Champions League group-stage fixture early as Romelu Lukaku netted a brace in the first half, with Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also bagging a goal each.

Mourinho had previously criticised his players for playing ‘PlayStation football’ against Basel in their opening Champions League tie, but was impressed by how they improved their intensity in Russia.

.@RomeluLukaku9 is already into double figures for goals this season! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/3x1KQQIBdJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 28, 2017

“I didn’t see that [PlayStation football] as much, just a little bit of relaxation, a reaction by the home team with the normal pride to try to score, to try to have a different result and we just relaxed a little bit,” the Portuguese tactician said, as quoted by Goal.

“We had a couple of good chances but I think it’s normal.

“I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game.

“They didn’t look as good as they are, but I think because of us.”