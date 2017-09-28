Rummenigge bemoans bitter loss

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was disappointed with a very uncharacteristic performance from FC Bayern München that saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dani Alves, Edison Cavani and Neymar were all on target at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

With his side having already lost to Hoffenheim in a league tie before drawing with Wolfsburg last week after throwing away a two-goal lead, manager Carlo Ancelotti has found himself feeling some early pressure.

And he will no doubt be faced with increased scrutiny following this humbling loss as Rummenigge said the club will hold talks to analyse the performance.

The club CEO said: “It was a very bitter loss.

“A loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse, from which we have to draw consequences in clear text form.

“I think what we saw this evening [Wednesday] was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that. Then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong.

“I think it’s important to turn things around after this loss. To present as Bayern Munich and to show we are a team, which performed well in the last years in Europa and in Germany. That’s where we have to continue.”