Simeone salutes Chelsea performance

Diego Simeone says that while Atletico Madrid could have claimed all three points from their Champions League clash on Wednesday night, Chelsea were worthy winners.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano from the penalty spot on 40 minutes.

But Álvaro Morata kept up his impressive scoring rate for Chelsea with a 59th minute equaliser before Michy Batshuayi netted a stoppage-time winner, in the 2-1 victory.

Speaking after the tie, a disappointed Simeone said: “Our rival was better than us. They played a very complete match.

“We could’ve scored the second, right before the half, but Chelsea’s win was fair.

“They were better tactically, physically and played with intensity. You must congratulate a team who played as Chelsea did.”

Griezmann shouldered much of the blame despite putting his side in the lead. The Frenchman felt he performed below his level at the cub’s new stadium the Wanda Metropolitano.

He said: “Maybe we lacked a better game from me. Apart from the goal, I did not have a good day.

“They were the better team in every aspect. There is nothing else to say. We must try and win all our games now.”