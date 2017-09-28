Morata: I’m fortunate to play with Hazard

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has praised teammate Eden Hazard, stating that he is one of the best in the world and that it’s a pleasure to play with him.

Morata and Hazard started their first game together on Wednesday night as the Blues beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Spain in their Champions League group C clash.

The pair combined well on the night, with Hazard setting up Morata for Chelsea’s opener on the hour mark, and the Spaniard is excited by the prospect of more game time with the Belgium international.

Morata told BT Sport: “It is a very important win for us. It was a big test.

“Atletico Madrid were in the Champions League final a few years ago and now we can go home relaxed and put this mentality into the Premier League.

“It is always a good feeling to score the first goal in a new stadium. I am very happy.

“It is great to play with a player like Eden Hazard. He is one of the best in the world and I am very lucky to play with him.”