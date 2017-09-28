Emery delight at Bayern romp

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery could barely contain his excitement following the comprehensive 3-0 defeat of FC Bayern München on Wednesday.

Playing at the Parc des Princes in matchday two of Champions League action, the German champions struggled to control PSG’s attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Cavani and Neymar were both on target, while the Brazilian also set up compatriot Dani Alves for the opener after just 90 seconds.

The resounding result saw PSG make it two wins from two in their European campaign, without conceding a goal.

After the match, a delighted Emery said: “We got the three points and that’s great.

“We wanted to win to move top of the group, and that’s what we did. It was important for our supporters to enjoy a match like this, against a quality European opponent.

“We adapted very well to Bayern’s tactic of playing very high up the pitch against us. We answered their possession with a very aggressive defence, with [Alphonse] Areola in goal and a disciplined line of four defenders.

“Our three midfielders got through a mountain of work and, obviously, our three forwards played a magnificent match and made the most of the spaces in behind. Everything worked perfectly tonight.”