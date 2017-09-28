Batshuayi ribs Diego Costa with cheeky tweet

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi had the last laugh on two occasions on Wednesday night following Chelsea’s historic win over Atletico Madrid at their brand new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The Belgian striker, who grabbed a 94th-minute winner to seal Chelsea’s 2-1 victory, then took a sly dig at soon-to-be former teammate Diego Costa.

Costa, who confirmed that he has re-signed for Atletico this week, was at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium to watch the game between his present and future employers.

And he was happy to pose for a photo with Batshuayi and Atletico frontman Fernando Torres ahead of the game.

The cheeky young striker then posted the photo with the following caption: “Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger… and no I’m not talking about Diego”.

Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger ⚽️⚡️ … and no Im not talking about Diego 🤣❤️😂❤️#ElNino pic.twitter.com/n7Z2K9aHPi — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 27, 2017

We’re pretty sure that Costa saw the funny side of the tweet, but the same couldn’t be said about Batshuayi’s last-gasp winner.