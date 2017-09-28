Conte lauds Chelsea ‘personality’ after Atleti win

Antonio Conte said his side’s “personality” was key to Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The win saw the Stamford Bridge side become the first English side to beat Atleti in Spain in the Champions League, marking a miserable first game in Europe for the hosts in their new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Chelsea earned the victory with a last-minute strike from Michy Batshuayi after Alvaro Morata had cancelled out Antoine Griezmann’s first half penalty.

The win also sees Chelsea top Champions League Group C after two wins from two games.

“Our performance was very good and I’m very happy for my players,” Conte said after the game. “To play in this way, with this spirit, with this personality, is not simple. You know very well when you go 1-0 down against Atletico Madrid it’s very difficult to come back.

“Despite this in the second half we continued to play very well, with great concentration and great personality. We scored twice and we deserved to win.”

“You can win, but if you win only to defend, to go and counter attack there isn’t the right satisfaction,” he added.

“Instead to come here and to show we are ready to play… it’s very important.”

11 – Chelsea have ended Atletico Madrid’s 11 match unbeaten run at home in the Champions League (W9, D2). Brag. — OptaChelsea (@OptaChels) September 27, 2017

His opposite number Diego Simeone admitted that Atleti were second best.

“Chelsea were the better team. The draw was a good result for us, but at the very end they had the patience to move the ball round very well and scored at the last second,” he said.

“We couldn’t really play our game because our rival was better. They had better intensity, they were better at a tactical level.

“We were never comfortable. It was a fair victory for Chelsea because they just played better.”