Fernandinho: Shakhtar are an attacking side

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has warned that Shakhtar Donetsk will not tone down their attacking play in Tuesday’s Champions League match.

City are in splendid form heading into the match, with the weekend’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace making it six wins in a row in all competitions.

Meanwhile, over in Ukraine, Shakhtar are top of the standings having won eight of 10 league matches, and Fernandinho, who played for them between 2005 and 2013, knows them well.

"We all know [Shakhtar] play attacking football," he told City's official website. "There's a lot of Brazilian players in their squad.

"Every year they fight for the title over there and, in the Champions League, they try to play in the same way they play in their domestic league.

"We have to be prepared for that because they are a dangerous team. They're full of good players. They like to play technical football – so it will be a great game on Tuesday.

"I had great times over there with my team-mates and the fans. It will be nice to see them all again."