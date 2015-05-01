Juve hopeful of Pogba return

A statement released by Juventus on Thursday indicated that Pogba “will undergo a personalised recovery regime before potentially returning to full training with the group on Wednesday.”

But the Serie A champions’ coach Massimiliano Allegri is positive the French international will return in time for their return leg against the current holders.

“The tests are good, we are optimistic about his recovery and let’s hope he will be able to return for the second leg against Real,” he told Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been out for a month and a half since suffering a torn thigh muscle in the last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund in March.

Juventus host Real Madrid in the first leg next Tuesday with the return to come at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 13.

Before that the Old Lady??can wrap up a fourth successive Serie A title with a draw away to Sampdoria on Saturday evening.