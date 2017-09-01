Tedesco: I wanted Howedes to stay

FC Schalke 04 head coach Domenico Tedesco has denied he wanted captain Benedikt Howedes out of the club after he expressed his desire to join Juventus.

After the World Cup winning defender joined the Italian giants this week, fans took to social media to criticise their head coach for pushing their Academy graduate out of the club.

However, the 31-year-old has since denied the allegations and cleared the air surrounding the ‘don’t let the door hit you on the way out’ comments he made before the 29-year-old’s exit from the Veltins-Arena.

“I’ve always stressed that I’d like to see Bene stay at Schalke. And I really mean that,” he told the club’s website. “Unfortunately he made the decision to move, which is a shame. We all wish him a good time in Italy from the bottom of our hearts.

“In a one-on-one conversation, I reminded Bene once again that I absolutely wanted him to stay,” reports the coach. “And Bene also told me that he’d like to stay at Schalke.

“There have been lots of past examples from other clubs that show it doesn’t make much sense to keep a player who wants to leave. My phrase ‘don’t let the door hit you on the way out’ was intended to describe this pointless endeavour.

“It was not in reference to Benedikt.”