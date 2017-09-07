Steinhaus to make Bundesliga history

The Bundesliga will see a female officiating for the first time when Bibiana Steinhaus takes centre-stage at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

The 38-year-old has refereed in the second tier of German football for a decade now and finally gets a chance to make the step up to the top flight.

Steinhaus will oversee Hertha Berlin’s home game against Werder Bremen this weekend, with Die Alte Dame head coach Pal Dardai giving her the thumbs-up.

“I wish her a good match,” Dardai was quoted as saying by Bild. “She does a really good job.”

Speaking to the German Football Federation’s official website in May, Steinhaus said: “It has always been my dream to be a Bundesliga referee. That this dream will come true naturally fills me with joy.

“Of course, I’m aware that I will be the first (female referee) in the Bundesliga and, especially at the beginning of the new season, will face particular attention from the public and the media.”