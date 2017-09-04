Schalke’s Goretzka tipped for Germany captaincy

Hannover 96 coach Andre Breitenreiter believes that Schalke and Germany midfielder, Leon Goretzka, is a good candidate to become the future captain of Die Mannschaft.

The pair worked together when Breitenreiter was in charge of the Royal Blues in 2015/16, and the 43-year-old mentor says he saw enough leadership ability to suggest the 22-year-old can one day become skipper of the Joachim Low-coached outfit.

He told Kicker, "I am convinced that Leon will be the next captain of the German national team." However, the player, who is still establishing himself as a first team regular at international level, takes the view that he still has a lot of work to do.

The Bochum-born native told the same publication, "I am flattered by the fact that Andre Breitenreiter has trained me for a year. It is a goal which one can pursue, but until then there are still a lot of intermediate targets."

Goretzka is currently Schalke's vice-captain under coach Domenico Tedesco, although it appears he still has a long way to go to take the armband off current incumbent Manuel Neuer for Germany.