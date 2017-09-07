Rudy laments Alonso retirement

Sebastian Rudy says he would have loved to have played alongside Xabi Alonso at FC Bayern München this season.

The 27-year-old former VfB Stuttgart player joined Bayern in July after seven years with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

But he arrived just too late to call Alonso his teammate, with the Spaniard having retired at the end of last season.

Speaking to the Bundesliga's official website, the German international said: "I always watched Xabi Alonso in recent years. I would have liked to have played with him and would have learned a lot from him. I could have gotten a lot from Alonso: his vision, clarity, his calmness. And his shot on goal. He always packed a punch."

Rudy played the full 90 minutes as Bayern beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in their League opener, and came off the bench in the 2-0 win over SV Werder Bremen before the international break.

On his thoughts about what impact he can have at the club this season, as he joins a side brimming with talent, Rudy added: "After a short pre-season, I think I have been able to lay down a marker in the early stages of the campaign.

"You have to be consistent throughout the year. I have to keep going in the same vein. My aim is to become an established name at Bayern Munich."