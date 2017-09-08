Ribery would love to retire at Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen winger Franck Ribery has revealed that he would love to retire at the Bundesliga giants but also hasn’t dismissed the idea of going abroad.

The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career but remains hungry for success at Die Roten, where he has already won seven Bundesliga titles, five DFB Pokals, and a Champions League.

The Frenchman would be delighted to end his career at the German club, preferably after another Champions League triumph, but is still tempted to make one last move abroad before hanging up his boots.

Focus on the next game! 💪🏼👌🏼🔴 @arjenrobben #hoffcb #training #preparation #robbery #bundesliga #miasanmia #fr7👑 A post shared by Franck Ribéry (@franckribery7) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

“I want to win the Champions League once again. That is my dream. That is my adrenaline, my motivation,” he told Bild.

When asked if he would retire after another European title, he added: “I can’t say if that’s my last season. I am fit and healthy. I can play two, three more years. I love football. I don’t want to sit at home, I want to play.

“I would love to retire at Bayern. I would love to stay here until the end of my career, but a move abroad is also in the back of my head.”