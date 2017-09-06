Origi relishing Wolfsburg challenge

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is determined to make the most of his time on loan at Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg this season as he continues his development.

The 22-year-old Belgian found himself on the fringes of manager Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, making only 14 Premier League starts and coming off the bench on 20 occasions.

The Reds have opted to send the former Lille forward on loan to Wolfsburg for one season, and he is eager to impress at his temporary home.

Excited to join @VfL_Wolfsburg & to play in one of the best leagues in the 🌍Good luck @LFC and all the fans, I'll be supporting from afar 💯 pic.twitter.com/m8sTd9Cjvd — Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) September 2, 2017

“I naturally want to learn to speak German. I love languages,” he told Wolfsburg’s official website .

“I wanted a new challenge and Wolfsburg really wanted to have me. I see the chance for me to develop further here.

“I like football, so I know the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg. I love this competition and I am really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga.

“I always do my very best. I will look to lend my qualities and values to the team.”